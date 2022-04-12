As a reminder, said Corning City Manager Kristina Miller, it is critical for residents with back due water fee amounts to come current, apply for the utility payment assistance detailed below, or apply for a payment program if they qualify.
This announcement comes on the heels of the several Corning residences and businesses not paying their water bills during COVID-19 when the city was not allowed to shut-off water to those residences and businesses due to the pandemic.
The process for water-shut offs is beginning, Miller said.
If a customer applies for the Utility Payment Assistance Grant Program, water will not be shut-off while the application is being processed.
Some city residential water users will receive a credit on their past due amounts for their water bill, as a result of funding the city received from the State of California Water Arrearage Grant Program.
However, Miller noted, most will still owe back due amounts.
A payment program will be offered per the city's administrative policy for utility billing. To qualify for a payment plan the resident or property owners must:
1. Submit a letter from a primary health provider that discontinuation of water would pose a serious threat;
2. Must be on public assistance as described; and
3. Be willing to enter into an alternative payment schedule.
Letters notifying those who received the credit along with options to pay the remaining amounts due have been sent out the city.
The process for water shut offs that will begin may come news to some, as this policy was approved at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What was formerly known as “promissory notes to pay” will no longer be accepted, Miller said.
Applications have been coming into the Utility Payment Assistance Grant Program applications have started to come into City Hall.
Anyone in Corning who was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and owes late payments for water, sewer, internet, or PG&E, can go online to www.corning.org to check if they qualify and to access the application and program.
Applicants must live within Corning city limits to apply.
The program is on a first come first-served.