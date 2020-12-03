A 64-year-old woman from Weed was killed in a car crash near Gerber on Tuesday and the man who allegedly caused the accident was arrested on driving under the influence.
The Tehama County Coroner’s Office reported the identity of the woman as Buakhay Douangaphay.
According the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office, Mohammad Khesrawi, 52, of Lathrop was driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder north on Interstate 5 near Tehama Avenue when around 11:40 p.m., due to his level of intoxication, he slammed into the rear of a 2009 Subaru Forester also traveling northbound on the freeway.
The impact caused the driver of the Subaru, Ea Douangaphay, 40, of Weed to lose control of the vehicle, which went off the roadway and overturned, CHP said.
Buakhay Douangaphay, a passenger in the backseat of the Subaru, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries, CHP reported. CHP is still determining if Douangaphay was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A passenger in the front seat, 5-year-old Ting Leutmixay, of Weed suffered majored injuries, including a broken arm and leg. He was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. Ea Douangaphay, who not injured, and Leutmixay were both reported to be wearing seat belts.
Khesrawi, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested by CHP on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
The incident is under investigation by the CHP Red Bluff Office and further charges against Khesrawi may be pending.