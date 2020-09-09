A sentinel chicken with West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Tehama County, reported the Tehama County Mosquito and Vector Control District and Tehama County Health Services Agency on Sept. 4.
The diagnosis of sentinel chicken, located in Red Bluff, was confirmed by the California Department of Public Health Vector-Borne Disease Section lab in Sacramento.
West Nile Virus is a potentially serious illness that affects the central nervous system. It is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and is most commonly active from June through September.
Mosquitoes become infected with the virus after feeding on birds with West Nile Virus. The mosquitoes then bite humans, horses, and other animals spreading the disease.
Most individuals who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any symptoms, but one out of five people who are infected typically develop symptoms three to 14 days after they are bitten by an infected mosquito.
Symptoms include fever, rash, vomiting, headaches, and body aches. People over 50 and those with chronic medical conditions are at greatest risk of getting sick and are more likely to develop serious symptoms when infected with West Nile Virus.
While no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Tehama County so far this year, there have been four human cases reported in neighboring Butte County by the California West Nile Virus website Both Shasta and Glenn counties have reported sentinel chickens as having contracted the virus.
Fight the Bite
Tehama County officials said it is important for residents to be aware of mosquitoes and take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus. It is vital to remove all standing water, which serves as a breeding source for mosquitoes that can spread West Nile Virus. Hot temperatures also contribute to increasing numbers of breeding mosquitoes and an increased risk of virus transmission to humans.
Although there is no available vaccine to prevent people from becoming ill from West Nile Virus, residents can stay healthy by using simple, proven strategies to protect themselves and their family.. The best way to avoid West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquito bites by remembering the five D’s:
– Deet - When you are outdoors, use insect repellents containing Deet (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide). Always follow label instructions.
– Dawn and Dusk - Stay inside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outside, use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants. Light-colored clothing can help you see mosquitoes that land on you.
– Doors - Make sure that doors and windows have tight fitting screens. Repair and replace screens with tears or holes to keep mosquitoes out.
– Drain standing water from flowerpots, buckets, and barrels to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Change the water in pet dishes daily and replace the water in birdbaths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water can drain out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they are not being used. What about horses?
Horses can also get West Nile Virus. Although most will recover, about one out of three infected horses will die or have to be put down.
Horses become infected in the same way humans do – from mosquito bites. Those that are bitten may show signs of stumbling, circling, hind leg weakness, inability to stand, and muscle tremors. There is a vaccine to prevent West Nile Virus for horses, and horse owners should contact their veterinarians for more information.
Reporting WNV
California monitors dead birds so we can tell when West Nile Virus is in a community. Anyone who finds a dead bird, do not touch it or pick it up; use a shovel, gloves, or inverted plastic bags to handle the animal, place it in a plastic bag, and report what is found by filing an online report at www.westnile.ca.gov or call 1-877-WNV- BIRD (1-877-968-2473).
To report standing water where mosquitoes may be breeding or problems with increased mosquito activity, please contact Tehama County Mosquito and Vector Control at tcmvcd.specialdistrict.org or calling 530-527-1676.
For more information check out the state’s West Nile Virus website at https://www.westnile.ca.gov/. A nurse is available at the Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health to answer questions related to West Nile Virus or other infectious disease issues Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm. Call 530-527-6824 or 1-800-655-6854.