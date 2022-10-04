Construction of a new classrooms and multipurpose room at West Street Elementary School in Corning is underway with a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 27 at the campus located on the block between West, Marin, Gallagher and South streets.
The groundbreaking was part of Phase II of the Corning Union Elementary School District’s expansion project at the kindergarten-through-fifth grade school.
The project will include nine wood-framed classrooms, a kindergarten wing, parking lot and other improvements.
Completion for the project is estimated to be a year from now.
Preparation for the construction started this past summer with removal of some playground equipment, four portable classrooms and the former Corning Union Elementary School District Office.
The $17 million project is being funded through school district funds, federal funding and potential state funding.
Phase I of the district’s recent and future projects was the construction of a new district administration building at South Street across from West Street School in 2020.
The Corning Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees directed the district to began saving for the project many years ago with the knowledge West Street Elementary School, one of the oldest campuses in the district, had many needs.
The new district administration office is 7,022 square feet consisting of nine offices, a board room, two conference rooms, a reception area and lobby, break room, restrooms, two copy-work rooms, utility and server room.
West Street Elementary’s new multipurpose building will include a much needed cafeteria/gymnasium.
The City of Corning receiving a safety grant to improve all of the sidewalks and curbing surrounding West Street is another component of the project, as well as a state water grant Corning Union Elementary School District received to replace all water fountains with chilled water stations and bottle fillers.
Phase three consists of West Street Elementary School modernization, including plumbing, electrical, fire/bell system, and more. Some parts of phase three began over the summer of 2019 with the replacement of heating and air-conditioning units, replacement of old siding, and repainting of the entire school.