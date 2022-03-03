Although nervous, Gerardo Trenado-Diaz was all smiles as he received a pin and award from the Corning Union Elementary School Board after giving a speech about his years at West Street Elementary School, during a recent board meeting.
“I was nervous but really excited. I know that all my family was proud of me,” Trenado-Diaz said. “Knowing all my family was there made me know that I could do it.”
Along with giving the speech, Trenado-Diaz, who is in the fifth-grade, also led the Pledge of Allegiance for those attending the meeting.
“I was so excited that my teacher and school staff came to support me,” Trenado-Diaz added.
In his speech, he talked about each of his teachers since kindergarten and what made each one special, such as, “I began kindergarten with Mr. (Daniel) Drum who played guitar and sang silly songs. I remember ending the day with the Gummy Bear Song.”
He talked about the fact three generations of his family have had his second grade teacher, Mrs. Flournoy, as a teacher over the years.
“I am in fifth grade now and have Ms. Silvers and Mrs. Mills. I have enjoyed being a Student Council member and helping with the Book Fair. I have enjoyed learning grammar and about native tribes. I liked making a model of their home which Miss Trina has on display in the library,” Trenado-Diaz said.
He was especially pleased to say over all his years at West Street, when he had field trips, his mom, Angelica, would chaperone.
“I enjoyed having her with me on these fun trips. I also enjoy being at West Street because we have special events such as the art show, plays, open house. field trips, and the Book Fair,” Trenado-Diaz added. “Thank you for the honor of doing the pledge tonight,”