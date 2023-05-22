This winter Northern California experienced significant rainfall, which has contributed to standing water and the heightened risk of West Nile Virus, reports the Tehama County Health Services Agency.
Standing water serves as a breeding source for mosquitoes that can spread WNV. Hot temperatures also contribute to increasing numbers of breeding mosquitoes and an increased risk of virus transmission to humans. “Therefore, as we enter the summer season it is important for residents to be aware of mosquitoes and take measures to reduce their risk of contracting the West Nile Virus,” the health agency said.
West Nile Virus is a potentially serious illness that affects the central nervous system and is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.
Mosquitoes become infected with the virus after feeding on birds with West Nile Virus, explained the health agency. The mosquitoes then bite humans, horses and other animals spreading the disease.
While most individuals who are infected with WNV do not experience any symptoms, one out of five infections do produce fever, rash, headaches, and body aches, health officials reported.
In addition, they said people over 50 and those with chronic medical conditions are most likely to develop complications from the virus.
There are ways to avoid contact with mosquitoes and the virus, such as remembering and utilizing the “five D’s” of using repellents containing DEET; avoid being outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active; make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens; and drain any standing water that is outdoors.
Horses can get WNV just like humans, and although most recover, about one out of three with the virus will die or have to be put down. WNV symptoms in horses include stumbling, circling, hind leg weakness, inability to stand, and muscle tremors.
Horse-owners can help prevent their horses from getting the virus by giving them a WNV preventative vaccine available at livestock feed stores or through a veterinarian.
Residents can help fight the virus by monitoring dead birds, so officials can tell when West Nile Virus is in a community.
Anyone who finds a dead bird is cautioned to not touch or pick it up with bare hands, but to use a shovel, gloves, or inverted plastic bags to handle the animal, place it in a plastic bag, and report the find by filing an online report at https://westnile.ca.gov or call 1-877-968-2473.
To report standing water where mosquitoes may be breeding or problems with increased mosquito activity, call county officials, such as the Tehama County Mosquito and Vector Control at (530) 527- 1676.
For more information go online to the state’s West Nile Virus website at https://westnile.ca.gov/faq.