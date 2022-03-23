If the Red Bluff Round-Up were a stage play, Haley DiDio Ray would be the costume crew.
The Red Bluff native has gathered and costumed the cowboys in the Wild Ride for the Sunday performance for the past six years.
She dreams up the characters and finds the costumes that the cowboys ride in the Wild Ride, which this year will take place at the end of the Sunday, April 17 performance.
The Wild Ride is unique to Red Bluff; it started in 2000 and consists of cowboys riding saddle broncs in a non-sanctioned event, while wearing costumes. And there are prizes, too: first place pays $3,000 and a hand-tooled Cactus Saddle, with places paid down to fourth place.
Ray volunteers her time, coming up with a list of characters that are relevant to fans. Past costumes have included cowboys dressed as Kim Kardashian, Carole Baskin (of Tiger King fame), Deadpool, a Marvel comics character, a Unicorn Frappuccino, and, a few years ago, Bruce Jenner and Kaitlin Jenner.
The costumes “are a bit sassy at times but it’s all in fun,” Ray said.
This year Ray has a slew of costumes ready to go: a Carrot in honor of Easter weekend, crocodile hunter Steve Irwin with a stuffed toy crocodile he can hold in his free hand, Mirabel from the Disney movie, Encanto, and more.
“The Easter bunny will make an appearance, too,” she said.
Ray gathers costumes from a variety of places: online, at thrift stores, and from the public, who sometimes donate things.
She makes sure the music played during the ride correlates to the costume worn by the cowboy. During the “Kim Kardashian” ride last year, the song played was “Baby Got Back.”
“I feel like the music is the ambience and sets the mood,” Ray added.
And theatrics can be part of the ride as well. Ray remembers one of her favorites, a cowboy dressed as Mary Poppins who carried an umbrella in his free hand and at the end of the ride, acted like he was getting blown away, just like in the movie.
The cowboys get into the mood as well. She provides plenty of baby powder for the dust effect and silly string, which is used abundantly by the cowboys and their friends behind the chutes.
“When the silly string comes out, it’s crazy,” Ray said. “I end up covered, everybody is covered, the judges are covered, and cowboys are chasing each other around with it. It’s a hoot.”
Ray is the fourth generation of her family to live in Red Bluff and is a faithful Round-Up attendee and has held rodeo queen titles in the past.
She loves her hometown rodeo and volunteering for it.
“I just want to carry on the tradition that I grew up with,” Ray said. “The rodeo is a big part of my life and I want to continue the tradition and support it by helping dress up some cowboys in fun costumes and great lipstick. What more can I ask for? It’s fabulous.”
The 101st Red Bluff Round-Up takes place April 15-17 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, with performances at 7 p.m. on Fri., April 15, 2:30 p.m. on Sat., April 16 and 1:30 p.m. on Sun., April17. Tickets range in price from $20-$40 and can be purchased online at RedBluffRoundup.com, at the Round-Up office, and at the gate. For more information, visit the website or call 530.527.1000.