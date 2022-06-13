A vegetation fire that started on Rancho Tehama Road near Nevada Court around 3 p.m. has spread to more than 300 acres and is moving south towards the Paskenta area threatening dozens of structures in its path.
Evacuations are underway as the blaze is pushed by gusty north winds. The fire apparently started near a home on Rancho Tehama Road, according to a member of the Older Timers Volunteer Fire Department in Rancho Tehama.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company had cut off power to the community located 20 miles northwest of Corning, as a precaution to the spread of the blaze.
CalFire Information Officer Aaron Johnson said around 6 p.m. that one structure had been destroyed by the fire.
Residents in cars were lined up on the southwest end Rancho Tehama Road waiting to be allowed access to their homes which had been in the pathway of the fire.
“My husband is still at our home and I can’t contact him,” said one female resident who was waiting on the side of the road. “I don’t know if I have a home to go to.”
Multiple CalFire airtankers and helicopters were fighting the fire, along with personnel from the federal Mad River Hot Shots, Tehama County Fire, and the Older Timers firefighters.
In addition, assisting in the effort is the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and ambulances and personnel from St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and Enloe Medical Center.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Johnson.
No fatalities or injuries had been reported at this time.