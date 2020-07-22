There are a lot of questions remaining on what the next school year will look like as Corning administrations consider reopening campuses in the wake of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest COVID-19 guidelines.
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor said his administration will have plans in place and ready for the public on Aug. 1.
“We are working very closely with the Tehama County Public Health Agency on what is best for our schools. There is a lot of coordination with the state and county in following recommended guidelines,” he said.
Rick Fitzpatrick, Corning Union Elementary School District superintendent, said his district is sending out a survey to all the families of the district’s students with information concerning the district’s plans to open campuses in August.
“We need to find out which families plan on sending their children to school and who plans on keeping them at home,” he added. “Once we have that information we can have a better idea on how to allocate our resources, including teachers, staff and programs.”
The survey is available on the district’s website in English and Spanish, and at the District Office, 1590 South St., Corning.
Fitzpatrick confirmed the state’s requirement that all students attending school in third grade to 12th grade must wear a mask, with students kindergarten to second grade not required to wear one. Social distancing is needed for all ages and grades.
“We will be in compliance with the Governor’s guidelines,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our priority is to get our kids back to school, and at the same time keep them safe and healthy, as well as our staff.”
Superintendents from other school districts in the area could not be reached for comment.