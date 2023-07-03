The Interstate 5 rest areas near Willows in both north and southbound lanes will be closed for construction through August, reported CalTrans.
Caltrans is alerting motorists of an upcoming short-term closure of the north- and southbound Interstate 5
During the closures, the freeway’s northbound motorists will be directed to use the Corning rest areas in Tehama County, which are about 25 miles north of Willows.
Southbound motorists will be directed to the Maxwell rest areas in Colusa County, which are about 24 miles south of Willows.
These $470,000 projects will construct new sidewalks and ramps that meet current American with Disabilities Act standards and add new parking lot and crosswalk striping. TSI Engineering Inc. of North Highlands is the contractor for the project.
Weather, the availability of materials or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. CalTrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.”
CalTrans will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on CalTrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.