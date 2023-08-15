A 20-year-old Garden Grove resident suffered multiple head and facial lacerations when he lost control of the 1999 Chevrolet he was driving and crashed on Interstate 5.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Angel Gonzalez Meza was driving the vehicle north on the freeway around 9:28 a.m. Aug. 4 about 80 mph when for unknown reasons he allowed the vehicle to drift to the left over the rumble strip and sharply back to right near County Road 25.
The driver then turned quickly to the left again and into the center median’s oleander bushes where the vehicle started to barrel roll through the bushes, across both southbound lanes and onto the freeway’s west shoulder coming to rest on its wheels, CHP reported.
Meza, who was reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
CHP did not report whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.