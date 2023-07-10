The Glenn County Resource Conservation District has brought back the Downtown Market in Willows this summer on Tuesday evenings through Aug. 29.
A lot is offered at the farmers market-like event which takes place 5-7 p.m. each Tuesday near the 100 block of North Butte Street in downtown Willows.
Several vendors are lined up and excited to see the community event be a thriving success, according to the conservation district.
The Downtown Market includes items such as street tacos, local cheeses, beef, produce, baked goods, marshmallows, honey, and other locally made products. Along with food items, other activities provided by supporting partners include such things as a flag folding ceremony, coloring contest, face painting, and much more, said the conservation district, which invites residents to come explore the community-based event each week.
To learn more about the Downtown Market, whether a potential vendor, customer or want to volunteer, call 530-934-4601 x5 or contact Kellie Wilson-Burt, program specialist, at kellie@glenncountyrcd.org. Also, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org to learn more about the Glenn County Resource Conservation District.