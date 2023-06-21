The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 21 that took the life of a 50-year-old Willows man.
It appears the man was driving a 1998 Toyota pickup south on County Road P going through the intersection at County Road 60 around 5 a.m., when the front of the vehicle struck the raised dirt embankment of the irrigation canal, CHP said.
As the Toyota continued up the dirt embankment along the canal bank, a slight deviation in the embankment caused the pickup to roll onto its roof and come to rest submerged in the water-filled canal, reported the CHP Willows Office.
The driver of the Toyota died as a result of the crash, according to a CHP, which has not released his name pending notification to family.
The accident is under investigation by the CHP and it is unknown at this time whether or not alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.