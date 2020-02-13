It was a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd at the Corning Rotary Club’s annual Wine, Food and Art Festival at Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, Feb. 1, with guests coming from far and wide to enjoy the event.
“It has been a great event once again,” said Tony Cardenas, Rotary Club treasurer. “This is the club’s number one fundraiser of the year and it is so good to see so many people attend.”
The attendance this year exceeded 1,500 people who all appeared to be enjoying the festival which featured wine and craft beer tasting from 13 wineries and eight breweries, and artwork, woodcrafts and ceramics on display created by Corning High School, Centennial High School and local artists, including the Corning Tuesday Afternoon Art Group.
Guests also enjoyed a variety of bread, cheese and other specialty foods from area vendors, and food dishes prepared by Rolling Hills Casino chefs presenting cooking demonstrations.
However, the highlight of the day was the announcement of the Clam Chowder Cook-off Competition winner, which this year went to the Corning Rotary Club who took home $500 prize and a trophy.
“We are so excited to win,” Cardenas said. “Our cooking team led by Rotary member Darryl Stewart was top-notch.”
Stewart said it was a lot of work, but well worth every minute.
Taking home second place in the cook-off was the Harvest Christian team, and winning third was the East Coast Pub and Grill. Other cooking teams included Dignity Health, Paradise Rotary, the Corning Elementary Foundation, and Richfield Elementary School PTO.
Lucy and Joe Rees, all the way from Missouri attended the event while in the area visiting their daughter.
“This is truly a spectacular event,” Joe Rees said. “The artwork on display was marvelous, especially the work by the Corning High School students. Their talent way exceeds anything I would have expected. Looking at their artwork has personally impacted me.”
Lucy Rees said she found the entire festival to be a lot of fun and something she hopes to enjoy again someday.
The festival’s proceeds benefit the Corning Rotary Foundation’s scholarships and youth-focused organizations and activities.
Cardenas said the Rotary Club couldn’t express enough thanks to Rolling Hills Casino which partners with the club in bringing the festival to the community.
“They staff here provides so much help and support, we couldn’t do it without them,” he added.