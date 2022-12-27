Registration is now open for Corning’s Recreation Department Winter Program.
Classes range in age groups and a large variety of sports, arts/crafts, reading, gaming and more.
“The city’s recreation program has been much more successful than we ever anticipated,” said Corning City Manager Kristina Miller.
The program has been so successful in fact, there have been classes that fill-up within a day of registration. Class fees, if any, are minimal.
Those interested in participating in a class can do so online at corningrecreation.recdesk.com.
A list of Winter Program classes still open are as follows: (go online for details)
• Arts and Crafts for Kids
• Beginner Photography
• Intro to Taekwondo
• Tumble/Acrobatics
• Baby Ballet
• Bouncing Beginners Gymnastics
• Tiny Tumblers Gymnastics
• Hip Hop Tumbler
• Jazz Dance
• Video Game Programming
• STEM Little Learners