REDDING – California Department of Transportation District 2 (CalTrans) warned residents of the National Weather Service's forecast of the powerful winter weather storm that moved into Northern California and discouraged travel on the highways through today, Thursday, Jan. 28.
The storm was anticipated to deliver heavy snowfall in higher elevations and foothills, along with low-elevation snowfall in areas of the Northern Sacramento Valley, including Corning and Red Bluff.
Motorists who must travel during the weather event are advised to carry chains, be prepared for severe winter driving conditions, expect long delays and possible highway closures, and follow instructions of CalTrans personnel and law enforcement.
Vehicle screening is planned for northbound Interstate 5 traffic at Fawndale Road, approximately ten miles north of Redding, prior to or during the storm system.
For more information, please contact the District 2 Public Information Office during business hours at (530) 225-3426. Updated highway conditions are available 24/7 via QuickMap (also available by free app for smartphones) or through the CalTrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623. Motorists can also follow CalTrans District 2 on Twitter and Facebook pages for important traffic updates.