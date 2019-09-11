More than 100 golfers will tee off during the “Wish Upon a Par” Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept., 13, starting at 8:30 a.m. at The Links Golf Course, Rolling Hills Casino Resort. This second annual golf tournament will raise monies and awareness for the Make a Wish®Foundation local chapter, which serves the northeastern California, central California and the northern Nevada areas.
Last year, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation’s inaugural event raised more than $50,000 to grant the wishes of medically eligible children who have been diagnosed with a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that has placed the child’s life in jeopardy.
“A single wish can help improve the emotional and physical health of a child while they suffering from a critical illness,” said Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, owners of Rolling Hills Casino Resort, Equestrian Center at Rolling Hills and The Links Golf Course at Rolling Hills. “This year we hope to smash last year’s record and raise even more monies to help grant wishes and improve the lives of children in our area.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Ong Lao at Rolling Hills Casino at 528-3542.