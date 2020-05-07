The public is being asked to help in the investigation of attempted murder that occurred on Tehama Vina Road and Highway 99E south of Los Molinos between the hours of 2:30 a.m.-7:17 a.m., Wednesday, May 6.
Following a 911 call, during which the caller was silent but an agitated male voice could be hear in the background, Tehama County sheriff’s deputies located a while sedan pulling a pop-up travel trailer parked on the south end of Tehama Vina Road near Highway 99E.
Deputies said they located a severely battered female in the passenger seat of the car and a man, Kenneth Allen Pylant Junior, 44, of Barstow in the driver’s seat.
The woman reportedly told deputies she had been punched by Pylant in the face and head more than 50 times, which was consistent with the injuries she was suffering. She also told deputies Pylant had choked her to the point she lost consciousness and threatened to kill her. The physical abuse allegedly occurred over several hours.
Both Pylant and the woman had reportedly left Redding and were traveling the highway on their way to Arizona when the abuse took place.
According to deputies, the woman said while the assault was taking place on the side of the highway, several vehicles passed by and someone may have witnessed the attack.
Pylant was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, false imprisonment, torture and domestic violence. Bail was set at $1.1 million.
The woman was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff where she is being treated for multiple injuries.
Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the alleged attack to call 530-529-7900. The time frame was between the hours of 2:30 a.m. to 7:17 a.m.