A woman's leg was severed in a two vehicle accident on Interstate 5 south of Red Bluff on Thursday, June 30, reported the California Highway Patrol.
A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Neil Moosaie, 32, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., was traveling south on the freeway when around 6:30 a.m., the Malibu struck the left rear of a 2005 Mazda 3 traveling in front Moosaie's vehicle just south of Riverside Avenue, CHP said.
The impact caused the Mazda to start spinning towards the center divide, eventually hitting a divider guardrail and then a concrete bridge wall, sheering off the front half of the vehicle, according to CHP.
The Malibu also went into the center divide guardrail and then back across the freeway where it collided with a concrete wall.
A passenger in the Mazda, 39-year-old Chamise Mae Hurd, of San Diego had one of her legs severed in the crash, CHP said. She was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment.
The driver of the Mazda, Daniel Brace Junior, 35, of San Diego suffered lacerations to his legs and was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Moosaie, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to St. Elizabeth with lacerations to his head. His passenger, 33-year-old Patrick Napoleon, of Minneapolis, Minn., was not injured.