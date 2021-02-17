For public safety and to protect resources, Mendocino National Forest officials have elected to pause firewood cutting due to winter weather and road conditions.
Winter driving conditions across the forest can be hazardous and unpredictable with roads becoming muddy, snow-covered and impassable.
In addition, officials said there is the potential for floods, debris flows and roads blocked by fallen trees in the August Complex fire area.
For these reasons, firewood cutting has been temporarily suspended until conditions improve.
Information will be posted on the forest website to notify the public when permits are available again; https://www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/.