Woodson Elementary School in Corning recognized the following students with Student of the Month certificates for the month of September: kindergarten-Whitney Bradley, Tristan Hooper, and Ella Rohr: first grade-Elijah Adema, Autumn Houston, Arleene Martinez; second grade-Emiliano Arce, Lee Banham, Axill Andrews: third grade-Brayden Weson, Zane Head, Airan Lopez Rodriguez: fourth grade-Arianna McLoed, Mayliah Washington, Gurasis Kaur: fifth grade-Miguel Birrueta, Belinda Loera, Maria Anguiano Palomino: sixth grade-Anthony Ayala, Alyssa Hammond: seventh grade-Liberty Corral, Anna Cayetano Keasey: eighth grade-Selina Arce and Avaleen Clark.
