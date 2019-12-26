Being prepared for emergencies and disasters was the topic of a workshop at the Corning Senior Center on Dec. 19, with Phillip Moller of Dignity Health Connected Living presenting information, emergency Go Bag backpacks and documents.
“You don’t want to be rushing out the door unprepared at the time of the emergency or disaster,” he told the group of seniors as he provided them with folders for “important Go Bag documents.”
He explained that emergency preparedness can save lives and the importance of having an emergency plan, sharing that plan with others, practicing, and staying informed.
Moller talked about the Tehama Alert program and encouraged the seniors to sign up for the program if they haven’t already.
“Being informed is probably the first step in preparedness and one of the most important steps,” he said.
Tehama Alert is a mass communication system which informs residents of emergencies or disasters through phone alerts.
Moller also advised the seniors to always follow the directions of emergency personnel during a disaster.
“If you are told to evacuate, you evacuate. This is another area to be prepared for. Know your different evacuation route options and be prepared with someplace to stay out of the emergency area,” he said. “For those who don’t have personal transportation, set up a plan for some type of transportation with friends or family in case of an emergency.”
There was a discussion about what should be included in an emergency plan, especially for seniors, such as medications and medical equipment, food, water, animal care, and communication.
Moller ended the workshop by providing each senior with an emergency preparedness Go Bag backpack containing a mylar blanket and flashlight and advised the group on other essentials to place in the backpack and how to pack it correctly.
More than 25 seniors attended the event and were provided with the backpacks.