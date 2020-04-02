World War II veteran honored for years of service

On Tuesday, March 24, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors presented Wilbur “Bucky” Bowen of Corning with a certificate recognizing him for his contributions to the community and the country.
Bowen, a 94-year-old World War II veteran and retired AT&T corporate manager, was recognized by the Board for serving as the master of ceremonies and key-note speaker for veteran’s events in Corning over the past 25 years, along with his service as an officer of Rotary and Exchange clubs and the Elks Lodge.
Bowen’s long-time friend, Supervisor Dennis Garton, did the honors of presenting him with the certificate of recognition. Bowen and his wife, Jenna, have plans to move from Corning to Arizona sometime soon.