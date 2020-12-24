JULY
2 - The active shooter allegedly responsible for killing one man and injuring at least two others at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center on Highway 99W, had a history with law enforcement, reports the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
Louis Lane, 31, of Redding was convicted in Shasta County of trespassing, and charged with battery in 2017 and 2007. In 2018, in Henderson, Nev., he was arrested on suspicion of felony being in possession of a concealed weapon with a permit.
In a shootout with Red Bluff police officers at the Center on Saturday, June 27, Lane was shot and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
He is suspected of shooting and killing Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, an employee of the Center, the father of two, who was reportedly waiting outside the Center for his wife, also an employee of the company.
Tehama County Sheriff's Assist. Sheriff Phil Johnston said Lane was employed at the Center in February 2019.
“He worked for two weeks and then failed to show for a shift and was released from employment,” he added. “That is the only connection we have between the Distribution Center and the suspect at this time.”
Wal-Mart employees who witnessed Lane at the shooting, described him as upwards of 300 lbs., around 5’11”, with a “man bun”, long beard, white, wearing dark shorts and a dark shirt, but none of them recognized him as a former employee of the Center.
Around 3:30 p.m. Lane drove into the distribution center's parking lot where he struck a pedestrian before ramming the vehicle into the center's main lobby.
He then exited the vehicle and used an illegal assault-type rifle to shot and kill Haro-Lozano. Entering the building, Lane shot randomly at others, left he building and was then shot and killed by law enforcement.
9 - A crash between a motorcycle and a big rig on the Fourth of July north of Red Bluff resulted in the discovery of 12 pounds of methamphetamine in the possession of the motorcyclist, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office.
Robert Eric Tyson, 39, of Eureka was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSXR south on Interstate 5 north of Jellys Ferry Road on Saturday when he struck a 2014 Freightliner while attempting to pass the big rig around 6:35 a.m., CHP said.
Tyson was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in center divide. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center by medical helicopter with major injuries, CHP reported.
The driver of the Freightliner, Gurbhej Singh, 39, of Redding was not injured.
While investigating the crash, CHP officers located approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine and $4,500 in cash allegedly belonging to Tyson, who was arrested previous to being transported to the hospital.
The crash, drugs and cash is under investigation by the CHP.
16 - A Corning man well known to local police for leading them on high speed pursuits has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.
James Robert Smith, 54, was hand down the sentence in Tehama County Superior Court this month for charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon other then firearm on peace officer or firefighter, transport/furnish controlled substance/methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for sale, attempt to avoid peace officer with reckless driving, and vandalism.
The charges stems from an attempted traffic stop by a Corning police officer on Smith, who was on parole, in March. Smith allegedly back his vehicle into the officer's patrol car, then drove away. The officer pursued Smith through Corning at speeds reaching 75 mph.
The chase ended when Smith again rammed his vehicle backwards into the police car and then ran away, reported the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
When Smith was caught and arrested following a short foot chase, he was allegedly found to be in possession of 46 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and packaging materials.
This was the second such experience the Corning police had with Smith, who in July 2015 led officers on a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop on West Street.
23 - There are a lot of questions remaining on what the next school year will look like as Corning administrations consider reopening campuses in the wake of Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest COVID-19 guidelines.
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor said his administration will have plans in place and ready for the public on Aug. 1.
Rick Fitzpatrick, Corning Union Elementary School District superintendent, said his district is sending out a survey to all the families of the district's students with information concerning the district's plans to open campuses in August.
“We need to find out which families plan on sending their children to school and who plans on keeping them at home,” he added. “Once we have that information we can have a better idea on how to allocate our resources, including teachers, staff and programs.”
The survey is available on the district's website in English and Spanish, and at the District Office, 1590 South St., Corning.
Fitzpatrick confirmed the state's requirement that all students attending school in third grade to 12th grade must wear a mask, with students kindergarten to second grade not required to wear one.
30 - Two ordinances were approved by Corning's City Council on Tuesday to discourage downtown and residential blight by initiating measures which prohibit property owners in both downtown and residential neighborhoods from leaving their property unmaintained and boarded up, and to impose a vacant building monitoring fee on empty buildings.
City Manager Kristina Miller said vacant buildings which are unmanaged and unmaintained by their owners frequently result in blight, and an attraction to transients and criminals to Corning's downtown and neighborhoods. This, she added, results in significant costs to the City for law enforcement response, code enforcement, and related issues.
AUGUST
6 - The Poor and the Homeless (PATH) has closed escrow on the former Louisiana-Pacific Corp. site on Mill Street in Red Bluff that is to be the location of the future Tehama County Homeless Navigation Center.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. and Sierra Pacific Industries have joined forces in donating 26 acres to be used for the navigation center. The location lies north of the Raley's supermarket and Reeds Avenue.
Tehama County received a $2.9 million Community Development Block Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for the homeless navigation center when the site was to be located on Vista Way. The county is in the process of working with the state to transfer the grant to the new location on Mill Street.
13 - While elementary school-aged children in Corning won't be returning to school campuses anytime soon due to the implications of COVID-19, Corning High School is opening its doors on Thursday, Aug. 13, to welcome masked students and staff as this school year gets underway.
“Our students have two options,” said Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent. “They can either attend school on campus full-time or take part in full-time distance learning. If they attend school on campus, masks are required when at all practical.”
20 – Restaurant owners in Corning are being given a chance to make ends meet as they struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting restrictions by offering patrons outdoor dining in conjunction to carry-out service.
To make this option even more possible, Corning's City Hall is making possible the rental of tables, chairs, umbrellas and awnings to restaurants free-of-charge. Funding for the program is through $5,000 in the city's general fund reserves and $5,000 from the general fund set aside for community events.
“Because we haven't been able to hold any of our community events, such as Food Truck Tuesdays, we reallocated those funds to purchase the tables and chairs in support of the businesses in our community during this pandemic,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
The first business in town to take advantage of the program was Rancho Grande, 1995 Solano St., owned by Jose Siguero.
“I got three tables and three umbrellas from the City,” he said. “It looks really nice and is a really nice set up. I probably wouldn't have been able to offer outdoor dining without their help.”
27 - The identities of two men shot at the Super 8 Motel in Corning on Aug. 9, one fatally, have been released by the Corning Police Department.
Killed from a round to the torso was Angelo Spears, 24, and suffering a gunshot wound to the his arm was Nicholas Valdez, 20, both are from Corning.
Corning police were called out to a report of shots fired at the motel, 2165 Solano St., around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived officers say they found a blood trail into a room, but the room was unoccupied when they entered.
A bullet hole was found in the door of room 116, in the stucco just outside the door and at least two bullet holes in the walls inside the room.
While investigating the scene of the shooting, Corning police were notified that two shooting victims, Spears and Valdez, had arrived at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
Valdez was treated for the bullet wound to the left forearm. Spears died at the hospital as a result of his wounds, officers reported.
SEPTEMBER
3 - Winds temporarily kept the smoke and ash caused from the on-going August Complex and Elkhorn wildfires burning in the Mendocino mountain range, out of the northern Sacramento Valley this week.
The wildfires, caused by lightning strikes, continue to threaten communities, cause road closures, burn thousands of acres of forest and have taken the life of a firefighter.
In Tehama County, CalFire reports multiple wildfires are burning, including the Elkhorn Fire, which as of Tuesday had burned more than 41,000 acres with 40 percent containment.
10 - Two people suspected in the kidnapping of an Oregon man tried to escape capture as a Red Bluff police officer was hanging onto the fleeing vehicle.
A report was received by the Red Bluff Police Department concerning the alleged kidnapping of a 30-year-old Oregon man who was being held for ransom and en route to Red Bluff for the exchange of money for the kidnap victim.
During an attempted traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on Adobe Road, the driver, David Brian Scott, 45, of Grants Pass, Ore., allegedly sped away at 50 mph with a Red Bluff police officer holding on to the side of the vehicle and standing on its running boards for around 400 feet.
The officer was able to point his service weapon at Scott who then stopped the vehicle.
Scott and Kristina Queen, 23, of Cave Junction, Ore., both allegedly involved in the kidnapping, were booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted murder, resisting arrest and attack with a deadly weapon. Scott is being held on $2 million bail.
During the investigation it was determined Scott had exchanged the victim for ransom just as the officers arrived in the area, the police department reported.
17 - The Tehama County Board of Supervisors came into agreement their main goal in proposing an ordinance placing local controls on any penalties associated with the enforcement of COVID-19 regulations is to keep state officials at bay.
“The state can keep the hell out of Tehama County as far as enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions is concerned,” said Tehama County Supervisor and Board President Bob Williams.
Supervisor Steve Chamblin agreed, stating the Board does not want the “over-arching state coming in and telling us what to do.”
But in the end and after much public comment, the Board voted unanimously to table the proposed ordinance until further notice and if the need arises a study session take place at that time. Supervisor Candy Carlson suggested if the ordinance comes back to the table, its language be simplified for public use and an expiration date included.
24 - Two students at Corning High School who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend resulted in the campus going to distance learning once again.
This is the second time the school has had to close the campus due to students testing positive for the virus. The latest cases brings the total to number of students to have contracted the virus to eight.
However, Tehama County Health Services Executive Director Val Lucero told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday the students did not contract the virus at the school, but in their households.
School administration closed the campus for Monday and Tuesday, notifying teachers and students who came in contact with the recent cases to self-quarantine and conducted COVID-19 testing at the school on Tuesday.
Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent, said the campus will reopen to students and teachers today, Thursday, Sept. 24.