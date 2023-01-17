JULY 6
- Corning’s newly approved 2022-23 fiscal budget includes the hiring of a new police officer, full-time maintenance worker/meter reader, contracted grant administrator and police officer promoted to sergeant. The City Council passed the $19.5 million budget unanimously. Anticipated revenues of $17.3 million, excluding transfers, are anticipated. City Manager Kristina Miller said the $2 million gap is a matter of one-time expenditures with alternative funding.
JULY 13
- The use of a portion of its $12,641,804 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was prioritized and approved through consensus vote by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The Board unanimously ranked the Jail Re-Entry Facility as the most important priority. To date the estimated cost of the project is $27.4 million. Locally-designated funding dedicated to the jail re-entry project is $7,648,500. The Board is allocating $3.5 million in ARPA funds to the project.
- The revamping of Corning’s Northside Park tennis courts has brought a very popular sport to the community. The tennis courts were updated to a single tennis court on one side and two pickleball courts on the other side.
JULY 20
- Search warrants served at two Corning locations resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and a drug-related arrest on Wednesday, July 13. The warrants were served around 8 a.m. at the residence of 35-year-old Jaime Farias on the 2000 block of Blossom Avenue and 1723 Solano St., Bob’s Tires, where he is branch manager. Serving the warrants was the Corning Police Department, Tehama County District Attorney’s Office and Tehama County Major Crimes task force.
Farias was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $93,000 bail and suspicion of felony child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of cocaine for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.
- A Red Bluff woman, 36-year-old Melissa House, was found in front of a residence on Kimball Road suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday, July 14, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
Her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Paul Rossetti was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a four hour stand-off with police.
JULY 27
- Corning resident, 21-year-old Juan D. Salazar suffered major injuries when his black 2004 Honda Accord slammed into the side of a 2003 Ford F150 driven by John S. Havel, 75, of Springfield, Missouri at 9:45 p.m., Sunday, July 24 on Highway 99W near Richfield.
- The 16th annual Blessing of the Grapes at the Abbey of Our Lady of New Clairvaux in Vina took place on Saturday July 23, under a canopy of trees, and with the vineyard as a backdrop and an overflow of guests reverently watching as black and white robed Trappist-Cistercian monks conducted the ceremony.
AUG. 3
- A Honda sedan reportedly driven by Christopher Thompson, 33, of Gerber ended up in the Thomas Creek bed totally destroyed by fire following a high speed pursuit with a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday, July 30. Thompson was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges.
- Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams announced he would not resign during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. His words came in response to a board agenda action item requesting his immediate resignation due to alleged offensive comments made during the July 19
AUG. 10
- CalFire law enforcement officers arrested Tina Farnsworth, 57, of Red Bluff on July 27 in connection to four arson fires in Tehama County. She was booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of arson to a structure or wildland and two counts vandalism. It is alleged Farnsworth was involved in starting structure fires at the Northbound Lt John C. Helmick Rest Area in Corning on March 16 and May 6, and wildland fires between June and July 2020 in the Cottonwood area.
- Corning volunteer firefighters gather at the Fire Hall on Thursday, Aug. 4 with two of former Fire Chief Bobby Pryatel’s daughters, Dawn Downey and Lisa Crawford, to dedicate a plaque honoring the 50 years of service Pryatel gave to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department. Pryatel passed away on April 25 at this home in Corning.
- The Oroville man convicted of killing three people, including an 88-year-old Los Molinos woman, has been sentenced to three life sentences in state prison. Ryan Scott Blinston, 38, was sentenced in Butte County Superior Court on Aug. 4 to three life sentences in state prison, plus 16 years and eight months and two sentences of seven years to life – all without parole having been convicted by a jury of three counts of first degree murder, two counts attempted first degree murder, arson and resisting arrest.
Blinston was convicted of murdering 88-year-old Loreen Severs in her Los Molinos home, and attempting to kill her husband, 91-year-old Homer. He was also sentenced for the murder of 57-year-old Vicky Cline and 82-year-old Sandra George, and the attempted murder of a 50-year-old Brush Creek man.
AUG. 17
- There will be six candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot who are seeking to fill two seats on Corning’s city council.
Incumbent Mayor Robert Snow is the only candidate who will be on the ballot for mayor. This will be his second two-year term as mayor. Those running for a four-year term on the city council include incumbents Dave Demo and Karen Burnett, and candidates Timothy Moran, Brooke Smith, Lisa Lomeli and Jessica Brooke. Demo has served one and a half terms and Burnett one term.
- Juan Maldonado, 22, of Red Bluff was killed on Aug. 10 when his 2012 Honda crashed into a power pole on Highway 99E around 9:24 p.m.
- The arrest of Chuslum Jeremia Buckskin, 18, and a 14-year-old boy, both of Red Bluff took place on Aug. 15 on suspicion of attempted murder. The two teenage boys allegedly attempted to kill a homeless Red Bluff woman, Rosie Lander, 50, by stabbing her 40 times while in her tent near the intersection of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive.
AUG. 24
- A fire in Red Bluff on Johnson Street destroyed three residences and threatened several more on Sunday, Aug. 21.
AUG. 31
- Tehama County now has an enforceable noise ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county.
The ordinance states, “Noise has been cited as being a health problem, not only in terms of actual physiological damages such as hearing impairment, but in terms of inhabiting general well-being and contributing to stress and annoyance.”
- The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 37-year-old Christian Jesus Meza Rodriguez, of Corning who may be connected to the shooting of Moises Salcedo in Rancho Tehama on Alpine Drive around 1:20 a.m., Aug. 29
SEPT. 7
- During a Total Compensation Study Final Report presented during Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting, the public, county employees and the board learned the county’s base salaries, overall, in comparison to the market median are 13 percent below the market, according to Katie Kaneko, of Koff and Associates, which conducted the study.
SEPT. 14
- Decked out in beautiful hats, members of the Maywood Women’s Club and guests celebrated the Corning community service establishment’s 120th anniversary on Sept. 7 with a Friendship Tea and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the club’s historic clubhouse at 902 Marin St.
- A Tehama County Superior Court jury convicted Ray Ray Cain, 38, of the first degree murder of Johnny Lee Gregory Jr., 62, with special circumstances that the murder was committed by means of torture, and fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly. Cain beat then tied Gregory to the back of a motorcycle on Franzel Road in Red Bluff, before dragging the man through the streets with police in pursuit.
SEPT. 21
- It is announce that family-owned Bell Carter Foods, Inc., in Corning has been sold to a company in Spain.
SEPT. 28
- Life without parole in state prison was the sentenced handed down to Ray Ray Cain in Tehama County Superior Court on Sept. 22 for the murder of Johnny Lee Gregory Jr.
Cain, 38, was found guilty by a jury of first degree murder, including special circumstance that the murder was committed by means of torture. He was also found guilty of fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly.