The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will begin selling 365-day fishing licenses beginning Nov. 15, when California anglers will be able to purchase a 2023 fishing license that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and last the entire year. All licenses purchased on or after that will be effective from the date of purchase for a continuous 365 days.
"I’m proud to announce that we’re able to sell yearlong licenses many months sooner than we anticipated,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been asking for the 365-day license for a very long time.”
Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, introduced AB 817 in February 2021, allowing a transition of California’s fishing license validity from a calendar year to a full 365 days from purchase. Prior to this change, anglers who purchased their license after New Year’s Day were charged the same price for fewer days of fishing, and some are not willing to pay the full price of a license when purchasing it later in the year resulting in fewer license sales.
“This license will encourage more Californians to fish and increase fishing license revenue, which funds critical state fishing and conservation programs. Making fishing more accessible really supports communities that rely on outdoor recreation and tourism, like my northern California district,” Woods added.
To purchase a fishing license, visit CDFW’s online internet sales webpage. At checkout there is an additional option to enroll in auto-renewal for fishing licenses, which allows anglers to automatically purchase and receive their new license when their current one expires, so California’s anglers never miss a day of fishing.