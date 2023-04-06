Lucan Bartsch, a Cottonwood youth who has beaten many challenges in his young life, along with his parents Chris and Lisa, and siblings will be special guests at the Red Bluff Round Up Rodeo this year.
Twelve-year-old Bartsch has been fighting cancer, on and off, since he was 10-months-old. It started as a malignant brain tumor, which was removed, followed by rounds of chemotherapy.
Then, at age six, he had an unsuspecting bump on his forehead, which was determined to be precancerous and was removed.
In August of 2021, doctors found a malignant tumor on his right kidney, removed it, and then another tumor on a major artery surrounding the kidney appeared. Bartsch is taking immunotherapy treatment to shrink the tumor.
A typical pre-teen, Bartsch, loves playing sports, riding quads, and singing to his favorite music.
He’s easygoing, says his mom, and likes being part of activities, such as the Round Up.
Being guests of the annual rodeo is special to the family, where Bartsch will be able to watch his two favorite rodeo events, team roping and bull riding.
“I look forward to making memories there,” said Lisa Bartsch, who attended the rodeo as a child. “I can tell you our family feels very blessed to have this opportunity. If we can shower Lucas with love, and things that keep his mind off the heavy stuff, that is good.”
Bartsch has faced health issues nearly his entire life, his mom said.
“There’s never been a time when he didn’t have something he was required to do, in terms of his cancer journey,” she added. “He handles it well. After doctors’ visits, he asks, ‘OK, what do I do? What does that mean?’ He doesn’t get too rattled.”
This December, the family will be sponsored by the Red Bluff Round Up to be part of the Golden Circle of Champions, a non-profit that invites children fighting cancer and their families to travel to Las Vegas for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The children are given VIP treatment and are paired up with pro rodeo cowboys and cowgirls who spend an afternoon with them.
These opportunities for the Bartsch family aren’t special just for Lucas as he isn’t the only member of the family who has faced cancer. His older brother, CJ, had melanoma at age 8. He has undergone treatment and is now in remission.
The time at the Round-Up and at the National Finals Rodeo will be a good break for the Bartsch family.
“It’s about having experiences that remind him that life is really great, and it’s worth all this. That’s the gift for me, that I can’t put into words. It’s priceless. He deserves to be recognized for his journey,” Lisa Bartsch said.
This year’s Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo is April 21-23. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on April 21; 2:30 p.m. on April 22, and 1:30 p.m. on April 23.
Tickets are on sale online at RedBluffRoundup.com, at the Round-Up Museum, 670 Antelope Blvd., Suite 1, Red Bluff, and at the gate. They range in price from $20-$40. For more information visit the website.