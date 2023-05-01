If not for the availability of Corning Union High School District’s Rodgers Ranch several young livestock handlers would not be able to show and sell their animals at this week’s Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction.
Such is the case for Corning High School FFA members Ali Pastran and Ember Nichols, both sophomores who are showing and selling their lambs May 4-6 during the Tehama District Fair.
“If not for Rodgers Ranch and all it offers to us students we wouldn’t be able to do this because we both live in town,” Nichols said.
It’s the same for Corning High School freshman students Natalia Madrigal and Mckenna Morris, who have both raised pigs at the ranch in preparation for the auction.
“We are both members of the school’s FFA chapter and this is the first time for both of us to raise and sell an animal at the fair,” Morris said. “I’m really excited, but really nervous too.”
All four girls have spent countless hours at the 177-acre ranch on Loleta Avenue at Marguerite Avenue in Corning, feeding, grooming, training and cleaning up after their lambs and pigs. Other Corning High School FFA members have raised goats, steer and heifers at the ranch for the Jr. Livestock Auction.
“We have had a lot of help and teaching from our FFA advisors and teachers,” Pastran said. “And the facilities here at the ranch, like the show ring, pens, arena and storage for our feed have made this happen for Ember (Nichols) and myself, and other students as well.”
The high schoolers all gave credit to Corning High School FFA advisors and teachers Emily Brown, Bob Safford, Nolan Kee and other staff who work and maintain the ranch.
Madrigal said her experience purchasing and raising her pig has taught her a lot about responsibility and dedication.
Several FFA members from the school, along with Nichols, Morris, Pastran and Madrigal will be showing and selling livestock, such as goats, pigs, lambs, rabbit, poultry, steers and heifers at the Jr. Livestock Auction, which takes place during the 103rd Tehama District Fair, May 4-7.
The Fair’s grand opening will be 4 p.m., Thursday, May 4 offering free admission for all guests.
Jr. Livestock action, including weigh-ins, vet checks, handling and show classes take place May 4-5 with the Jr. Livestock Auction at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 6 in the Don Smith Pavilion where FFA, 4-H and independent livestock handlers from across Tehama County will bid their animals farewell – but hopefully with a pocket full of well-earned cash.
Both Pastran and Nichols said they did really well selling lambs at the auction last year and saved a good portion of their earnings to purchase and feed the lambs they have raised this year.
In 2022 the Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction hit a record $1.3 million with 306 lots sold.
The auction is open to the public to attend and support Tehama County youths by bidding on livestock being sold.
For more information on the Tehama District Fair and Jr. Livestock Auction go online to tehamadistrictfair.com or call 530-529-3476.