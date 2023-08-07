A 17-year-old Yuba City boy was seriously injured July 27 when the 2008 Toyota he was driving on Highway 162 near Butte City crashed around 4:27 p.m., reported the California Highway Patrol Willows office.
According to CHP Officer Thaddeus Williams, the teen was driving east on the highway just west of County Road Y when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway.
The Toyota spun out-of-control into a walnut orchard when the right side of the vehicle struck a walnut tree, CHP said.
Suffering major injuries, the teen was transported by ambulance to Enloe Community Center in Chico for treatment, CHP reported.
The identity of the driver, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, has not been disclosed by CHP as he is a minor.