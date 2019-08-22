An Orland man suffered major injuries in a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Corning on Wednesday, Aug. 21 around 3:15 a.m.
Andrare Bell, 22, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord south on the freeway near Gay Creek bridge when for unknown reasons he allowed the vehicle to swerve into the center divide, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Hitting the center divide, Bell allegedly overcorrected the Honda causing it to overturn and come to a stop blocking both southbound lanes of the freeway where in was struck by a 2012 Honda Insight driven by Ronald Pires Jr., 53, of Burney.
Previous to being struck by the Insight, Bell was able to exit his car and make it to the west shoulder of the freeway although he was suffering major injuries from the crash, CHP said.
Bell was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. Pires, who suffered minor injuries, according to CHP, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.
The crash caused the southbound lanes of the freeway to be closed for about 45 minutes.