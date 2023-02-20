FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathan Gibson, 30, of the 2000 block of Hall Street in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Friday at 7:44 p.m. under suspicion of arson. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcelino Ramos, 33 of the 9000 block of Albert Street in Live Oak was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s on Sunday at 10 a.m. under suspicion of committing corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joe Keovilayphone, 35, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kacey Romero, 19, of the 9000 block of N Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday at 2:45 a.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Landon Holt, 45, of the 5000 block of Riverside Drive in Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.