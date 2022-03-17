Leslie Greenetz is a professional mural painter who is currently working on several pieces at local mental care facilities. Outside of this, Greenetz donates her time to the Church of Glad Tidings and is a key member of its performing arts ministry.
Greenetz first came to Glad Tidings with her family when she was 15. Now, at 63, she’s spent the majority of her life building and enriching the church’s drama department known as Creative Light Theater.
”I was in my 30s,” said Greenetz. “A group of us were working on something for Easter and they said, ‘Can you just put together a storyline of a family coming to Jerusalem for Passover?’ It was really fun and it gave me ideas to do something else.”
Since then, she and her team have written a series of shows based on biblical characters such as Esther, Danielle, and of course Jesus.
“I really love bringing the stories of the Bible to life,” said Greenetz. “It’s every bit of fun for me to collaborate with other writers and make our own scripts.”
Thanks to Greenetz’s contributions, Creative Light Theater puts on two to three shows a year, and almost all of them are original works. Over the years these plays have been adapted into musicals with the aid of Ronnie Rollins, Greenetz’s musical director and colleague.
The two artists have been working on their newest production, “Darkest Before Dawn,” which will follow the last three days of Jesus’s life, starting at Passover and ending with his ascension.
This original musical is a continuation of last year’s Christmas production, “The Twelve.” These productions portray Jesus’s life from the perspective of the apostles and were inspired by the popular biblical indie-film series “The Chosen.”
“I was curious,” said Greenetz. “What would it have been like to be Jesus’s disciples, to see him through their eyes?”
The Bible is Greenetz’s primary source, but she also likes to focus on the intricacies of human nature when writing her shows. Dialog for each apostle is based on their Enneagram type or “personality test,” she said. Greenetz utilizes her scriptural knowledge to allot each character an Enneagram type and then writes their actions from that place.
The production’s musical score has been a collaboration between Greenetz and Rollins. The process of songwriting can be both complex and organic.
“I was taking a walk through the orchard one day thinking, ‘What do I want it to be?’ and every time I thought of a line for a character I would just speak it into my phone,” said Greenetz. “When I got home I wrote it all down. I said John’s gonna sing lines that sound like this, and Mary’s gonna sing this kinda song … and together they’re gonna agree that this is a terrible thing that happened but it can’t be an accident.”
After doing this type of “homework,” Greenetz takes her ideas to Rollins who transforms them into melodies. Their new “Crucifixion Song” took several hours to produce and will be a highlight of the production.
Many of Greenetz’s shows are considered “multimedia productions” where stage acting is supplemented or incorporated into filmed clips that get played during the performance. For example, “Darkest Before Dawn” will feature a music video which was filmed March 12 at the Glad Tidings campus in Live Oak.
“Incorporating the film element is really fun for me,” said Greenetz. “You know you can do such beautiful romantic things with film that you can’t do in live theater.”
The scenes shot March 12 by cinematographer Chris Marshall will be edited into a music video for “Via Dolorosa,” an old song about Jesus’s journey to Calvary.
“It’s a transitional piece,” said Greenetz. “It’ll be sung live but it will have a music video projected during the performance.”
Creative Light Theater has a vast assortment of props and costumes. Many of these have been hand made by Greenetz and her volunteers. Greenetz’s husband is a general contractor and also contributes his skills toward building sturdy and elaborate sets.
What started 30 years ago as a small Easter skit has now transformed into a full scale Easter musical production.
Creative Light Theater doesn’t typically hold auditions. It’s a ministry-based program that is cast almost exclusively from within the congregation and other local churches. Currently there are eight different churches being represented in the cast. But everyone is welcome to attend the performances and Glad Tidings holds many services and events that are open to the public.
The show is set to open Easter Sunday on April 17 at 7 p.m. and will run every evening at 7 p.m. until April 20 at the Embassy Theater of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Rd. in Yuba City.
Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. Steele House Coffee will be on campus as well.
For more information on Creative Light Theater, visit churchofgladtidings.com/theater or its Facebook page.