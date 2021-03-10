Hundreds of people lined up outside St. Isidore Catholic School on Saturday to buy fruit and nut trees donated by Sierra Gold Nurseries as part of an annual fundraiser.
“It was our biggest sale yet and resulted in just over $20,000 in proceeds for St. Isidore Catholic School this year alone,” said Jack Poukish, president/owner of Sierra Gold Nurseries. “Since starting the sale at the school in 2005, we have raised almost $225,000 for the school.”
The line started forming at 6 a.m. and stretched as far back to the nearby St. Isidore Catholic Church parish hall by the event start time of 8 a.m. with many people bringing large baskets and rolling containers to carry the trees they planned to purchase.
“The history of the tree sale fundraiser goes all the way back to the late 1990s when the Sutter County Library used to host a tree sale to raise money for the library - that event was put on by the Friends of the Sutter County Library and all the trees were donated by Sierra Gold,” Poukish said. “The nursery continued donating fruit and nut trees for the annual library tree sale until when I moved the event over to St. Isidore Catholic School in 2005.”
Poukish said he believes people have become more interested in growing their own fruit and nut trees, as well as all sectors of gardening and self-reliance, during COVID-19.
“Brian Berg and I, as the current owners of Sierra Gold, have simply kept this legacy going of donating a diverse assortment of fruit and nut trees to the sale every year,” he said. “Here’s why the sale is so successful – at Sierra Gold Nurseries, we don’t sell single trees – we sell commercially to orchardists so we have a minimum purchase, typically, of 10 trees of any one variety.”
There is not a minimum purchase number at the St. Isidore Catholic School sale. The diverse selection of trees donated consisted of different varieties of peach, cherry, apricot, nectarine, apple, pear, plum, almond, olive, walnut and pistachio trees.
“For Sierra Gold Nurseries, we have tried to have our philanthropic endeavors be targeted to specific organizations that either we have direct connections to, or that our employees have direct connections to,” he said. “Staying focused on just a few big fundraisers has allowed our efforts to have a larger impact.”
He said they also donate fruit and nut trees to Notre Dame Catholic School in Chico and the Winters Library, both of which have similar tree sales as part of their respective fundraising efforts.
“As a commercial fruit and nut tree nursery that grows 3-4 million trees a year for orchards throughout the United States, donating 4,000-5,000 trees once a year to these different fundraisers is something we are happy to do,” Poukish said. “My in-laws, Walter and Ellen Berg, who are the founders of Sierra Gold Nurseries, were big supporters of St. Isidore Catholic School and sent their 12 kids through the school. So, Walter Berg was very happy when we moved the tree sale over to the school.”
Poukish said they often get the same people coming year after year looking for something different or to buy trees for friends and family. He enjoys seeing families come looking to plant a single tree, as well as those who are looking to purchase up to 50 trees for their home orchard. One regular has bought so many trees over the years that his home is now surrounded by fruit and nut trees – so much so that he’s had to resort to planting in large containers because he ran out of space, he said.
Some people have come to buy a tree for a memorial planting for a loved one, Poukish said, whereas others have said they are searching for a peach just like their grandmother had.
“I loved the big bearded guy who had to have one apricot tree because he wanted to use the fruit for his homebrew because he wanted to make an apricot IPA,” Poukish said.
Poukish said they used to only produce field-grown trees that, when harvested, are technically bareroot trees – but now mainly grow containerized fruit and nut trees – so, the trees they donate are a mix of bareroot and potted trees.
The fundraiser is an event of the St. Isidore Catholic School Parents Club, which is mandated to have fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to support the school, according to Poukish.