The Marysville Joint Unified School District and Marysville Unified Teachers Association have been working toward a memorandums of understanding regarding the upcoming school year.
Angela Stegall, president of MUTA, said they are negotiating with the district because, with the changes in the upcoming school year with COVID-19 guidelines, they need to come up with temporary contract language to cover differences from their normal contract.
The union and district came to an agreement on an MOU for phase 1 – which is distance learning – but are at odds regarding a couple of items in their MOU on health and safety.
MUTA, Stegall said, wants to go a little beyond California Department of Public Health guidelines for schools regarding facial coverings and social distancing when the time comes for students to return to school.
Gary Cena, superintendent of MJUSD, said the district is accepting that CDPH is the authority on what health and safety protocols are put in place at schools.
CDPH requires that students in third through 12th grade and adults wear facial coverings at school at all times and “strongly encourages” TK through second-grade students to wear face coverings, but the teachers association wants to require that all students, TK through 12th grade, wear facial coverings, whether it’s a face mask or shield.
“For younger students, I think that’s largely recognizing that developmentally students are going to struggle wearing masks,” Cena said. “... We want to educate, we want to encourage, we want to build people up and we want them to wear their mask as often as possible so we can make it a learning opportunity and be as persistent as we can and as encouraging as we can so that TK through second-grade students are wearing a mask as often as possible.”
Stegall said one of the reasons MUTA wants all students to wear facial coverings is because there have been studies that say a young child can carry COVID-19 in their respiratory tract as much or more than older children and adults.
She said having all students wear facial coverings could also lead to less confusion on elementary school campuses – since about half the students would be wearing face coverings and the others wouldn’t be required to.
It could also lead to less confusion for families, Stegall said, if a family has students at different grade levels – they may have one of their students not wearing a facial covering but the other is required to.
Stegall said the other sticking point in negotiations is over social distancing of student workspaces.
Cena said the district is planning to follow CDPH guidelines, which say that setting desks six feet apart is ideal and it should be done when practicable but if not, the district could use other methods to separate students, such as partitions between desks or arranging desks in a way that minimizes face-to-face contact.
However, MUTA wants the district to ensure there is six feet of social distancing between workspaces.
“The preface to the CDPH guidance for schools says stricter language can be bargained and is allowable but it’s the base guidelines,” Stegall said. “... It’s distressing to be at odds on those two key issues in the midst of a pandemic.”
She said the health and safety MOU also includes language for personal protective equipment for teachers, hand washing, what supplies teachers will have in regards to disinfectant and more.
Stegall and Cena said both parties agreed that they would be in contact about continuing negotiations on health and safety but have to figure out everyone’s schedules before going back to the table.
“What we’re about (during the 2020-21 school year) is slowing the spread of COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff, maintaining relationships and facilitating student learning,” Cena said.
The distance learning MOU, which the district and MUTA have agreed on, includes things like making sure students are learning new material, that content is aligned with standards, that there is accountability and more.
Cena said the MOU allows the district to provide a more rigorous distance learning instructional model than what was seen in the spring.
Stegall said one of the components was also that teachers have the option to work from home rather than their classroom – she said it was a big push because there are some teachers who are immunocompromised or care for someone who is.
She said teachers are required to have a professional workspace set up at home if they do.
“It’s going to be very different Aug. 12 but the teachers are looking forward to getting back in the saddle with the jobs that we love,” Stegall said. “... We love our kids, we love our jobs, we are ready and excited to be back.”
Stegall and Cena said the next round of bargaining will be about the hybrid instructional model.