The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in people ages 12 and older.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said, currently, Northern Valley Indian Health and Walgreens in Orland offer the Pfizer vaccine and can serve that population.
Medina said Public Health is speaking with a local pediatrician with hopes to start serving the 12-plus population.
“Glenn County does not have an ultra-cold freezer, which is what is used to hold Pfizer and the minimum order (for the vaccine) is 1,170 doses,” Medina said. “So trying to order the minimum order and trying to use it as quick as possible because of the storage issue is a barrier so we’re working closely with the state to come up with solutions.”
She said Glenn County Public Health is starting to do small COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the health department beginning this week and appointments are available through MyTurn – https://myturn.ca.gov/.
This week and during the next clinic, Medina said, they will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to the latest numbers from California, 43.9 percent of eligible Glenn County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 34.9 percent are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, there were 19 active COVID-19 cases in the county – three of which were hospitalized and 16 were self-isolating.
In total, there have been 2,908 positive cases, 2,864 closed cases and 25 virus-related deaths reported in Glenn County.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.