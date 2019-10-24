Time to put the finishing touches on your costume and lace up those running shoes because the eighth annual “Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run” is happening this Saturday, Oct. 26.
The run will begin at Gauche Aquatic Park at 421 C Street in Yuba City and travels under the new Fifth Street bridge before heading back to the park.
Participants are encouraged to wear a costume to add to the fun. Complimentary face painting by Nu Nu Faces will be provided.
Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way said the event is great family fun for an autumn morning and about 250 participates are expected to attend.
“Great running and walking weather is on tap, with the event time temperatures in the 55 degree range,” said Harlan.
Registration cost $30 for adults, $25 for active duty military or veterans and $20 for students ages six through 17. Children age five and under can participate in the race for free and will receive a trick-or-treat bag compliments of Sutter County Children and Families Commission.
Team registration fees with four or more adults cost $25 per person.
Registration fees include chip timing and a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last.
Online registration closes at noon on Friday, Oct. 25 but Harlan said walkers and runners are welcome to do walk-up registrations on the morning of the event.
“We would like for them to arrive to register no later than about 8:30 a.m.,” said Harlan.
The 10K run will begin at 9 a.m. and the 5K walk/run will get underway at 9:30 a.m.
Strollers are welcome, but Harlan said because the pathway under the bridge is a mix of dirt and small rock, strollers need to have the larger inflatable wheels that are commonly used for runners.
After the run, Sutter Surgical Center will be providing a nutritious, continental breakfast for participants and Harlan said the spread is quite ample this year.
An awards ceremony will also be after the race – stating at about 10:30 a.m. to honor the top runners in each age group for men, women and children.
“The medals being given out are quite different and impressive,” said Harlan. “We also present awards for best costumes in the categories of children, teens, adults and groups.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 27 non-partner agencies in addition to providing funding for the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 2020 Community Impact Programs.
“The event usually raises around $11,000, thanks to the many sponsors and the runners and walkers who so generously take part in the event,” said Harlan.
According to Harlan, the partner agencies assist some 15,500 people per month locally.
Motorists should be advised that the roads around Gauche Park will be closed beginning at approximately 8 a.m. the day of the race and will re-open as soon as the last participant completes the run no later than 11:30 a.m., according to the Yuba City Police Departments Traffic Education & Enforcement Unit.
Roads included in the closure are C Street between Wilbur Avenue and Emerson Avenue, Emerson Avenue from C to B Streets and B Street from Emerson Avenue to the levee. Second Street will also be intermittently closed at B Street.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.