Lawrence “Larry” Hearn is a retired physical therapist who now spends his days helping to care for his young granddaughter. But at night, Hearn slips off to partake in his long-term addiction: community theater.
Church choir appears to have been Hearn’s gateway drug, leading him down the dark and time-consuming obsession that is the performing arts.
“I remember singing very early on. My mother was a choir director at our church and I remember she encouraged music in our home,” said Hearn. “My sister and I both learned piano from her and I remember singing solos at the age of 8 in church.”
By high school, Hearn had progressed into full blown rock n’ roll music, joining up with local garage bands, a seemingly innocent and cliche part of being a teenager in the 1960s.
In undergraduate school, Hearn again found himself chasing after his musical inclinations by joining a touring group called Sounds of Freedom.
”They were kind of like a show choir that helped spread positive messages and feelings,” explained Hearn. “We did two tours of the U.S. per year and one annual tour of Europe.”
Soon after this, Hearn found himself in California pursuing his graduate degree at Stanford University. His original goal was to be a dentist, but by this time he had decided to focus on something that was more inclusive of the whole person. His touring and stage performances stalled considerably at this time, however he continued getting his fix by singing at various gigs and functions whenever possible.
In 1985, Hearn and his family relocated to Yuba City to be among relatives, not knowing this would trigger a relapse in Hearn’s performance career.
“Something came along and I was sort of drafted for this musical and had so much fun with it that I kind of became enamored with musical theater,” stated Hearn.
Hearn’s first musical, “Joshua,” occurred at a Mormon church in Yuba City. This endeavor soon led to an association with Bob Hechtman, a professional actor who used to reside in Brownsville.
“He was a force of nature in theater,” said Hearn. “The first thing he put me in was ‘The Sound of Music’ as Captain von Trapp and he just kind of continued to draft me for roles in other musicals.”
One thing led to another and Hearn began splitting his time between two different dinner theater companies in both Marysville and Grass Valley. But family commitments and a growing practice soon took priority for Hearn who ended up going “cold turkey” for 15 years.
“I went dormant, except for singing. … that never stopped,” added Hearn.
Last year marked Hearn’s long-awaited return to the performing arts. When Convergence Theatre Company announced it would be holding auditions for “ROE,” Hearn decided it was time to fall off the wagon again, so to speak.
“The newness of it and its vision of presenting material that would bring people together and into conversation really intrigued me,” said Hearn. “I’d never really done a straight play before, and I guess I just couldn't help myself.”
Most recently, Hearn has indulged in a theatrical production known as “Motherhood Out Loud,” going so far as to sacrifice a family trip to Korea and Japan to participate in the performance.
While singing and dancing came naturally to Hearn, he said he has struggled at times to attach emotions and engage with some of the lines and monologues presented in the show.
“Acting is hard,” said Hearn. “I love to interact with the audience, the bigger the audience the better in terms of the energy you feel. I love to establish connections with people and that seems to be easier done through song than as an actor.”
Moving forward, Hearn said he will continue to watch for more age appropriate musical parts. His dream roles include the Phantom in “Phantom of the Opera” and Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables.”
“I may have slowed down quite a bit, but I wouldn’t say I’m stopping,” said Hearn with a laugh.