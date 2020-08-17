Adventist Health/Rideout earned the 2020 “Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award” and qualified for recognition on the “Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll,” according to a news release from the American Heart Association.
This award recognizes Adventist Health and Rideout’s commitment and success in implementing a high standard of stroke care by ensuring that our stroke patients receive treatment that meets nationally accepted, evidence-based standards and recommendations.
Adventist Health and Rideout earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit schedule, as well as other care transition interventions.
“Adventist Health and Rideout is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Caezar Jara, RN, Navigator, Stroke Program. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidence-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Adventist Health and Rideout additionally received the association’s Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
Adventist Health and Rideout has also met specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center or as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.
“We are pleased to recognize Adventist Health and Rideout for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that the hospital is adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer at new or recurrent stroke each year.
Adventist Health and Rideout is a 221-bed acute care hospital serving Yuba, Sutter and Butte Counties with key services including: 24-hour emergency, trauma center primary stroke center and stemi-receiving center; imaging/radiology; intensive care; heart & vascular; labor and delivery; physical rehabilitation; and surgery.