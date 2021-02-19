The Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute at Adventist Health and Rideout is proud to introduce a new provider and new service to the Yuba-Sutter Region. Dr. Rajinder P. Singh, FACC, FHRS, is a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist with extensive experience in treating heart rhythm disorders.
Dr. Singh joins the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute from the Mercy Heart Institute at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. There, he served as chief of cardiology and was instrumental in launching the electrophysiology lab and also served as its director for nearly ten years. He will lead the cardiac electrophysiology program at Adventist Health and Rideout.
He is a Fellow of the Heart Rhythm Society and American College of Cardiology. “Arrhythmias—irregular heart rhythms—affect more than 3 million people in the United States, and can have a big effect on quality of life,” says Dr. Singh. “I am privileged to partner with patients diagnosed with these disorders to help manage or even completely resolve their condition through minimally-invasive procedures so they can enjoy a life in rhythm) enjoy life in normal heart rhythm.”
Dr. Singh has performed more than 6,000 electrophysiology procedures and is skilled in complex cardiac ablations including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia ablations. He is experienced in both radiofrequency and cryotherapy approaches to treating atrial fibrillation. In addition, he is trained to implant the WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure device, which is implanted in the heart to prevent a stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation who cannot take blood thinners.
“Many of our community members suffer from arrhythmias and need the services of a cardiac electrophysiologist. Dr. Singh has joined our team to help our friends and neighbors live heart-healthy lives,” says Rick Rawson, Adventist Health and Rideout president. “In collaboration with the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute physician team of cardiologists and surgeons, we are growing our expertise to include the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.”
Dr. Singh was recognized as a top doctor in his field in Cincinnati Magazine for nine years. He has also been featured on television on multiple occasions supporting heart rhythm awareness. In addition, he served on Cincinnati’s chapter of the American Heart Association board for four years. During his career, Dr. Singh has published in numerous medical journals and has been involved in physician training and continuing education presentations.
Dr. Singh welcomes new patients at the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical office conveniently located at 414 G Street, Suite 210, in Marysville. Learn more by calling 530-844-5648 or by going to AdventistHealth.org/RSingh.