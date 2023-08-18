The documentary series follows skilled “pickers” as they explore the world of antique picking and hunt for some of America’s most valuable items.
Cineflix recently announced that the show would be returning to California in September and that its team is currently seeking leads and submissions from private collectors to feature in new episodes.
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” Cineflix stated in its release. “If you or someone you know has a large private collection, or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, we would love to hear from you.”
It should be noted that the “Pickers” do not feature stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. Their goal is to meet characters with exceptional items and fascinating tales. As they work to uncover the forgotten relics of America's past, they hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two along the way.
Those interested in submitting a lead can send their full name, phone number, location, and a brief description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 646-493-2184. There is currently no set deadline, however one of the show's producers said that it would be ideal if submissions were sent in within the next two to three weeks.