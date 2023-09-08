Hylio

Drones such as these are being used on farms to efficiently fertilize crops.

 Courtesy of Hylio

Times are changing and with change comes new and exciting technologies. From chat GPT to surgical robots and self-parking cars, it seems no stone has been left unturned in an era of rapidly evolving innovations.

The farm industry is no different. In fact, some might say those in agriculture stand on the front lines of the most advanced STEM-related career fields and developments. In recent years, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has become increasingly involved with farmers and their communities with a handful of ag-related programs including the NASA Acres Consortium which just launched in March.

