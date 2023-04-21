Center Stage Productions is seeking youth performers for a production of “Seussical the Musical,” directed by Corey and Morgan Kersting. Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. These auditions will be open to all students between the ages of 7 and 17. If needed, callbacks will be held on April 29.
Directors have requested that prospective actors schedule an audition time slot no later than 8 p.m. today. Reservations can be made by going to tinyurl.com/3wcjkvpy, or by calling Morgan Kersting at 530-713-5965.
Organizers have prepared the following list to assist interested performers in preparing for their audition:
– Arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled audition slot.
– Bring a printed resume listing any prior performance experience including music, dance, and theater.
– Attach an 8x10 headshot to the resume.
– Note any potential scheduling conflicts for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the months of June and July and bring them to auditions on a separate list.
– Prepare a short introductory speech including the actor’s name, age, and what song they will be singing.
– Prepare 32 measures, or approximately 1 minute, of an age-appropriate musical theater song and bring a device with a background or karaoke track for accompaniment. The directors have said they will also accept audition selections from “Seussical.”
Those selected to participate will rehearse Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, in the morning, throughout the months of June and July. Not all cast members will be required to attend each rehearsal.
Performances will take place on Aug. 4, 5, 11, and 12. A rehearsal schedule will be made available to participants as soon as possible after the cast list is finalized, directors said.
The Sutter Theater is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.