Center Stage

Area youth performed in Center Stage Productions’s inaugural showcase, “Seize the Day,” last summer at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. This program, led by local educators Corey and Morgan Kersting, is now gearing up to host auditions for “Seussical the Musical” on Saturday.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Center Stage Productions is seeking youth performers for a production of “Seussical the Musical,” directed by Corey and Morgan Kersting. Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. These auditions will be open to all students between the ages of 7 and 17. If needed, callbacks will be held on April 29.

Directors have requested that prospective actors schedule an audition time slot no later than 8 p.m. today. Reservations can be made by going to tinyurl.com/3wcjkvpy, or by calling Morgan Kersting at 530-713-5965.

Tags

Recommended for you