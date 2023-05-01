After assuming command during the summer of 2022, Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance command chief, focused their efforts on devising a cultural shift within the wing at Beale Air Force Base.

This new effort has shifted the base’s mission statement and vision to reflect why Beale exists and how to achieve the Air Force mission of providing aerial combat forces at any time and anywhere.

