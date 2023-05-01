After assuming command during the summer of 2022, Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance command chief, focused their efforts on devising a cultural shift within the wing at Beale Air Force Base.
This new effort has shifted the base’s mission statement and vision to reflect why Beale exists and how to achieve the Air Force mission of providing aerial combat forces at any time and anywhere.
Officials said that Beale’s new mission statement is “Deliver persistent, integrated reconnaissance and combat power for our nation.” In turn, the base’s new vision statement is “Empowered Airmen driving decision advantage and lethal force, protecting our way of life.”
According to Church, integrating these statements into Beale’s values encompasses a greater scale of success across the entire Air Force rather than just the 9th Reconnaissance Wing alone.
“It’s training all of our aviators and support personnel that it’s not just this one tribe, it’s all of the tribes that have to come together in order to get lethal effects on the target,” Church said.
Officials said that a culture shift throughout the base is necessary to carry out these new mission and vision statements.
“We have to communicate, we have to talk, we have to rebuild trust across the entire enterprise, and be willing to admit mistakes,” Church said. “We need to try every day to be better today than we were yesterday.”
Oliver envisions the core of this new culture as being built upon relationships and people within the base and the outer community.
“It’s all relationship-based, so we want Airmen to value and put effort into their personal relationships, but also put time and effort into maintaining positive relationships with those we work with every day,” Oliver said. “It’s not just here at Beale or this U-2 enterprise, it’s this whole global mission, and allowing people to have a positive outlook on what they contribute to the Air Force, and what they contribute to their partners in an integrated system.”
Church and Oliver laid out the tenets of their culture shift through three principles: simplify, unify, and win.
“The goal of ‘simplify’ is not to take the simple things and make them harder than they have to be, and then save your energy for all the really hard things we need to get after,” said Oliver. “This way everyone affiliated with the 9th Reconnaissance Wing understands what we’re doing and what they need to do for the integrated Air Force mission.”
Church and Oliver further define the idea of unifying together as taking care of one another is integral to a warrior culture while serving alongside wingmen, which is how they believe Beale will achieve success.
“The nation demands we win, the only reason we exist, the United States military, is to win our nation’s wars,” said Church. “Winning for me means if called to arms we will get this done, but it also means taking care of my family, and all the families across this installation, because we want to give you back to your family, to society, in a better place than where you came from.”