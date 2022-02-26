Beale Air Force Base will soon begin a project to upgrade the base’s electrical grid and flightline power station to include a solar array and battery storage.
Lt. Col. Sean T. Stapler, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron at Beale, said the new project is the Flight Line Power Station which includes an underground interconnection to the Federal Power Grid (Western Area Power Administration), a new larger flight line 60 kilovolt substation, a high-voltage switchyard, and photovoltaic power plant with battery storage.
“The project was conceived of as part of a larger master plan to increase power resiliency and capacity for critical Air Force missions,” said Stapler.
According to Stapler, the project will increase the base’s power capacity and provide a robust interconnection to the 512 megawatt Cottonwood-Roseville Federal 230 kilovolt power circuit outside the western perimeter of the base.
“The base’s primary missions are intelligence-driven, from high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, to the Distributed Common Ground Station watching threats around the globe, to the space warning radar facility watching space,” said Stapler. “These systems require reliable power, and power demands continue to increase as intelligence technology and computing requirements increase.”
According to Stapler, the decision to include a solar array in this project was made to support remotely piloted high-altitude cockpits on base.
“The project also supports the Air Force’s commitments for cleaner energy,” said Stapler.
Stapler said the overall project includes four parts and totals $98 million. Three parts of the project are being funded by a Department of Defense program called the Energy Resiliency Conservation Incentive Program (ERCIP), said Stapler, while the remainder is being funded by the Air Force via Facility Restoration Sustainment and Modernization (FSRM) funds.
“This is the largest electrical project on base since the original 103 miles of high-voltage circuits were installed in 1942,” said Stapler. “The only other project like this in recent history is the new Federal Feed at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory.”
Stapler said the increased power capacity will ensure the Air Force has the necessary power to continue to modernize, and the additional resiliency will ensure the base’s missions can operate uninterrupted in support of National Security objectives. The additional capacity also allows for the base to add missions should the Air Force see the need, said Stapler.
The project is anticipated to take two years to complete. During this time, Stapler said there will be lane closures on Doolittle Road to support running high-voltage circuits underground.