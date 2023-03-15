Since retiring from basketball, Roy Modkins, a Wheatland Union High School “Hall of Famer,” has gone on to become the co-executive producer of an award show called ‘’HBCU Honors” and two docu-series entitled “Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La” and “HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard.” HBCU is an acronym which stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These productions were made possible through Hip Rock Star Advertising, an award-winning, socially conscious media company based in Florida and owned by Modkins.
“I was truly blessed to continue to propel the business even during the pandemic,” said Modkins. “The shift in the country afforded our business the opportunity to work on projects that were near and dear to our culture. Investing in and showcasing authentic Black stories and culture is so essential for not only Hip Rock Star, but for the entire world. I am extremely proud of how ‘HBCU Honors,’ ‘Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La,’ and ‘HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard’ collectively highlight the vibrant cultural and social spaces at the heart of the Black experience. Now that these important individuals, stories, and experiences have been brought to the big screen, it is my hope that they will reach new audiences who will learn about the amazing influence, contributions, history, and experiences of Black culture.”