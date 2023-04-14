Bob's Lock and Key in Marysville celebrated its 50th year anniversary this past March under the ownership of Marvin Bredemann. 

The original founder was a man by the name of Bob Westfall, who started the business at 209 3rd St. in Marysville. In 1973, Bredemann purchased the business from Virgil Solomon, who had moved the shop to its current location at 509 G St. seven years prior.

