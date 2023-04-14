Bob's Lock and Key in Marysville celebrated its 50th year anniversary this past March under the ownership of Marvin Bredemann.
The original founder was a man by the name of Bob Westfall, who started the business at 209 3rd St. in Marysville. In 1973, Bredemann purchased the business from Virgil Solomon, who had moved the shop to its current location at 509 G St. seven years prior.
This means Bob’s Lock and Key has been continuously operating as a locksmith by the same name, at the same place, for the past 57 years, making it one of the oldest standing storefronts in the area.
“My middle name is Robert, so I kept the name,” said Bredemann. “I'm originally from Wisconsin, but I was working as a painter in Los Angeles and I just wanted to get out of the city. When this opportunity came up, I dove right in.”
Becoming a locksmith opened new doors for Bredemann, who ended up settling in the area with his wife until her passing. The shop itself is also filled with history, adorned with a collection of antique homegoods Bredemann salvaged from demolished houses in the San Fernando Valley during the installation of an incoming freeway.
Behind the counter sits several generations of locksmith technology and equipment including a 50-year-old skeleton key cutter.
“It'll take years before you see old fashioned locks and keys go out of fashion,” said Bredemann confidently. “There’s always something that needs to be cracked into, especially in these historic places.”
In 2014, Bredemann told the Appeal that he was looking to sell the business and retire. But 10 years later, at the age of 83, Bredemann is still going strong and has found some companionship in running his business alongside loyal customers and cheerful friends.
“I'm just kind of a hang-a-rounder,” laughed John Coyle, one of Bredemann’s friends and a volunteer employee. “It's just a good time here and it gives me something to do outside the house.”
Bredemann’s shop has well over 500,000 keys in stock and plenty of parts available for fixing broken or antique locks. While still open to the idea of retirement, Bredemann’s current business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. For more information about the services available at Bob’s Lock and Key, call 530-743-5101 or visit during business hours.