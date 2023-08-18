After an inaugural sold-out performance early last year, Broken Compass will be returning to Yuba City on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.
Described as a young dynamic powerhouse, Broken Compass has contributed to the Northern California music scene with its bluegrass music. In just two short years, the band has found its way onto the stages of many iconic music festivals including High Sierra, Strawberry, Winter Wonder Grass, Hangtown, Hog Farm Hideaway, and others.
Those that follow the genre have likened Broken Compass to other young contemporary practitioners such as Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings. The band's concerts are said to include a mix of jamgrass, bluegrass, country, and Grateful Dead material along with numerous original compositions.
So, what inspired a group of young musicians in Northern California to form a bluegrass band?
Band member Kyle Ledson said it was in his DNA having grown up in a musical family that loved bluegrass. The group also includes Django Ruckrich, Mei Lin Heirendt, and Sam Jacobs.
As classically trained musicians, each member of the band is a multi-instrumentalist capable of playing guitar, mandolin, slide guitar, fiddle, bass, and vocals in a wide range of musical styles.
Organizers encourage prospective audiences to attend this concert to learn about this uniquely American musical form. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit yubasutterarts.org. Admission cost $20 per person and the show will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m.