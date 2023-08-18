After an inaugural sold-out performance early last year, Broken Compass will be returning to Yuba City on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.

Described as a young dynamic powerhouse, Broken Compass has contributed to the Northern California music scene with its bluegrass music. In just two short years, the band has found its way onto the stages of many iconic music festivals including High Sierra, Strawberry, Winter Wonder Grass, Hangtown, Hog Farm Hideaway, and others.

