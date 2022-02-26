There will soon be another park in Yuba City that features a number of activities for people of all ages and abilities.
The project, which is fully funded according to Yuba City Community Services Director Brad McIntire, involves the construction of a five-acre park along Harter Parkway in Yuba City.
Its current location is on Harter Parkway between Highway 20 and Butte House Road next to the water towers, McIntire said.
The location, he said, was selected in part because after the annexation of Tierra Buena from Sutter County, Yuba City identified the area as underserved as it related to parks.
“About five years ago the Parks and Recreation Commission held public meetings at Tierra Buena School to solicit ideas for park locations and amenities,” McIntire said. “The most popular amenities were playgrounds, basketball courts, a continuous walking path, and an overall idea of something to do for the whole family.”
Construction of the $3.2 million park is expected to begin in March, McIntire said. Once complete, it will feature a new amenity known as a bicycle pump track with three different courses for varying skill levels. The outer ring, he said, will be set up for beginning riders, the middle for intermediate and the inner for advanced pump track riders.
McIntire said the inner track will be made out of concrete.
There will also be a fitness area challenge course, a direct connection to the Sutter Bike Path, a continuous walking path, a full court basketball area, 42 parking stalls, restrooms, children's playground and two pavilion areas with shade structures, barbecue areas, cornhole boards, a ping pong table and picnic benches, McIntire said.
“This will be a regional park because it will be the trailhead for the Sutter Bike Path,” he said. “With the eastward construction of the bike path into Yuba City hopefully this park will act as a key point of interest and be the catalyst toward a more active transportation system within our city limits.”
The bike path project, which is tentatively set to be completed early next fall, will extend the path farther east by more than half a mile to Harter Parkway, as well as a shared use path along the west side of Harter Parkway from Butte House Road to Highway 20.
McIntire said there wasn’t much cut out of the original plan of the Harter Parkway Project.
“The biggest challenge was trying to design everything into five acres,” he said. “The existing land had no trees or other plants besides weeds. The new park will actually plant 137 new trees, over 3,000 shrubs and 2.2 acres of grass.”
Some of the trees included in the blueprint are October Glory Maple, Blue Atlas Cedar, Golden Deodar Cedar, Maidenhair Tree, Little Gem Dwarf, Southern Magnolia, Black Tupelo, Keith Davey Chinese Pistache, Valley Oak, Cork Oak, City Sprite Zelkova, and Sawleaf Zelkova, McIntire said.