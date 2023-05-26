Yuba City native Tyler Rich headlined The Event on Thursday night at the Hard Rock Live venue at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland. Joining Rich was Dawson Anderson, formerly of the band Temecula Road. Once again, the yearly concert was a huge success with funds being raised for various Yuba-Sutter organizations. John Cassidy, organizer of The Event, said that although the actual total hasn’t been finalized yet, he expected that close to $50,000 was raised for the Trauma Intervention Program, the Canine Officer’s Association and the Wheatland High School District baseball program.

