California has lots of catching up to do on flood management — with or without climate change

The Site Reservoir Project aims to turn the Sites Valley into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows from the Sacramento River for release in dry and critical years.

 Lynzie Lowe/Appeal-Democrat

When Leland Stanford became California’s governor in 1862, he needed a rowboat to carry him to the Capitol to be sworn in.

Sacramento’s streets were flooded. In fact, much of California was. A 300-mile-long lake was created in the Central Valley from near Bakersfield to Red Bluff. At least 4,000 people were killed.

Tags

Recommended for you